Power Outage Affects More Than 60K SDG&E Customers in San Diego

SDG&E was working to determine the cause of the outage

By Christina Bravo

Tens of thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the San Diego area were without power Tuesday afternoon, according to the electric company's outage map.

The unplanned outage affected more than 61,000 customers from the Balboa Park area to Lemon Grove, and even students on the San Diego State University campus, according to the SDG&E tracking tool and school officials. Other areas affected include Bay Terraces, Emerald Hills, Encanto, North Park, Spring Valley, City Heights, University Heights, Valencia Park and more.

The outages started around 10 a.m. and the majority of customers had power restored by about 11:30 a.m., including SDSU. The utility company originally said power would be restored by 12:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. depending on customers' locations.

SDG&E was working to determine the cause of the outage.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

