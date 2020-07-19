Poway Teen Recovers After Serious Trampoline Accident

A teenager in Poway is recovering at Rady Children’s Hospital after getting hurt in a trampoline accident. Now, the parents have advice for others that they say saved their son's life.

Drew Merrifield, 14, spent two weeks in the Intensive Care Unit before recently being moved to the Acute Care Unit.

The accident happened on June 30. Cassie said the family had just finished eating dinner when Drew and their older son, Colton, went outside to the trampoline. It was only a few minutes after, Colton ran back into the house.

“My older son came in and said, ‘Dad, you gotta hurry. Drew’s hurt real bad,” Tim said.

Tim said Drew attempted a trampoline trick he had landed before, but something went wrong this time. Drew was lying on the trampoline motionless. He said Colton called 911, while Cassie worked on regulating Drew’s breathing.

“I was telling him to breathe because he had labored breathing. His eyes were looking at me. He was on his stomach. I was keeping him calm and telling him, 1-2-3, 1-2-3,” Cassie remembered. “We noticed one of his ears started getting purple. And then his face went purple, and his lips got purple including his whole face. And I screamed, ‘No! You fight!’”

She said right before having to make the difficult decision to have to move him and start CPR, paramedics arrived. First responders rushed Drew to the hospital, where the Merrifield’s learned he broke his neck. Doctors worked to fuse his spine and had relieved pressure from the injury within four hours.

The Merrifield's said they weren’t sure how severe his injury were.

“He was just hooked up. He had no body function,” Cassie said.

“At that moment, we talked, and we opened our hearts to God, and we asked everyone we knew to say prayers for Drew,” Tim said.

Cassie said after two weeks in the ICU, Drew moved on to rehab in the ACU, where he’s expected to stay for the next month.

“It’s day 19, and he’s using a walker. He’s lifting up on the bed and standing up with some assistance,” Cassie said.

The Merrifield’s have advice for other families.

"Pair up, like when you’re running. Run in pairs, go on the trampoline in pairs,” Cassie said.

She said if Colton wasn’t there to call 911 and alert her and Tim, Drew’s outcome could have been much different.

Cassie and Tim don’t know how well Drew will recover, but they’re staying hopeful and are asking for the community’s support.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.