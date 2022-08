San Diego Police Department's SWAT team has been involved in a standoff with a man -- possibly armed -- in the Rolando Village area of San Diego Sunday night, police said.

The man barricaded himself in a home on Madeline Street and 62nd Street around 4:30 p.m., said SDPD Officer John Buttle.

As of 8:35 p.m., the SWAT standoff was still going, police confirmed.

This is a developing story. Keep checking this page for more details.