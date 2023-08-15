Police shooting reported in College Area

A police shooting was reported in the College Area on Tuesday night, officials said.

The San Diego Police Department notified the San Diego County Sheriff's Department that officers were involved in a shooting, according to sheriff’s Lt. Michael Pepin.

The shooting occurred on the 6100 block of El Cajon Boulevard at around 6 p.m., police said.

The sheriff's homicide unit is responding and will lead the investigation.

No officers were injured, and it is not known if other agencies were involved in the shooting, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.