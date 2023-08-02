San Diego PD posts tribute to K-9 killed in line of duty

The San Diego Police Department posted a moving tribute on social media Wednesday honoring Sir, a service K-9 killed in the line of duty.

Sir was helping SDPD officers detain a shooting suspect at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on the campus of Mesa College when the suspect shot him. The 4-year-old Belgian malinois was taken to a veterinary hospital but didn't survive his injuries.

"Dear K9 Sir, We salute you for your relentless commitment to duty. We salute you for your unwavering loyalty, standing by the side of your handler in every situation. We salute you for keeping our officers and the citizens of San Diego safe," SDPD said in a tweet that included a video of officers saluting Sir. A follow-up tweet read, "We salute you for your ultimate sacrifice, a true hero who served with honor until the very end. Rest Easy, K9 Sir, ID C-1298. As you chase endless Kong toys in doggy heaven, know that your legacy is forever etched in our hearts."

We salute you for your ultimate sacrifice, a true hero who served with honor until the very end.



Rest Easy, K9 Sir, ID C-1298. As you chase endless Kong toys in doggy heaven, know that your legacy is forever etched in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/D7KapEP89U — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 3, 2023

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Sir joined the department in March 2022. He's at least the second department K-9 killed on duty, according to SDPD.

The man who shot Sir was killed by officers. He was a suspect in a shooting on the 5300 block of Ben Street in Clairemont and had drove onto the Mesa College campus and ditched his car, according to investigators. The victim in the shooting, who was not injured, gave police a partial license plate number, which helped investigators and SDPD's helicopter track him down.

When officers found the suspect on campus he was armed with a handgun. He refused orders to surrender, and when Sir was set loose to help detain the armed suspect, he was shot.

Per countywide protocol for police shootings, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.

"We are still trying to figure it out, but we believe that it started on the roadways," police said. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada has more details.