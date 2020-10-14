San Diego Police Department

Police Shoot Person in Rancho Peñasquitos Area

No information has been released to what caused the shooting

By NBC 7 Staff

Police officers shot a person Wednesday night after responding to a domestic violence call in the Rancho Peñasquitos area.

The shooting was reported at around 7:30 p.m. on the 8500 block of Celtic Ct. the person was shot and transported to a local area hospital. No information on the person's condition was released.

No officers were injured in the shooting, San Diego Police Sgt. Clint Leisz told NBC 7.

Officers originally responded to the home for a domestic violence call, Leisz said.

No information has been released to what caused the shooting.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

