Police Shoot Man Outside SDPD Headquarters After Gaining Access to Officer's Back-Up Gun: SDPD

The shooting was reported at the San Diego Police headquarters in downtown

By NBC 7 Staff and Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A man under arrest was shot by police officers Sunday night after he managed to slip out of his handcuffs and access an officer's back-up gun, San Diego Police said.

Police say the 25-year-old man was shot by officers and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not detail if any officers were injured in the shooting. No information was released about why the man was in custody. It is not clear how many officers fired their weapons or how many times the suspect was struck.

Police have blocked off several streets near the headquarters as the investigation continues.

