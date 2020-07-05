Police Shoot Man Outside SDPD Headquarters After Gaining Access to Officer's Back-Up Gun: SDPD

A man under arrest was shot by police officers Sunday night after he managed to slip out of his handcuffs and access an officer's back-up gun, San Diego Police said.

The shooting was reported at the San Diego Police headquarters in downtown.

Police say the 25-year-old man was shot by officers and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officer involved shooting investigation underway at SDPD headquarters. 25yo Hispanic man was under arrest & slipped handcuffs. He was able to access officer’s back-up gun. Man was shot by officers & taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/1AYg0uf8Rw — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) July 6, 2020

Police did not detail if any officers were injured in the shooting. No information was released about why the man was in custody. It is not clear how many officers fired their weapons or how many times the suspect was struck.

Police have blocked off several streets near the headquarters as the investigation continues.

No other information was available.

