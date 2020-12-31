Police Seek Help Finding Driver Who Struck Cyclist, 70, in Mira Mesa

Authorities asked for the public's help Thursday to find a driver who fled after hitting a bicyclist in the Mira Mesa neighborhood the day after Christmas.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, a pickup turned right turn onto Gold Coast Drive from Camino Ruiz and struck the 70-year-old man on a bicycle while he was in a crosswalk, according to San Diego police.

The driver did not stop to render aid or call 911, and was last seen heading southbound on Ambassador Avenue, police said. The pickup was described

as white 1997-2000 Toyota Tacoma with a camper shell, and may have front-end

damage.

The bicyclist was left with serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital to tend to a fractured right femur, SDPD said.

On Thursday, authorities released photos of the suspected driver's vehicle in an attempt to garner information.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 to anyone with information leading

to an arrest. Those with information should call SDPD's Traffic Division at

858-495-7807 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.