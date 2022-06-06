Police Searching for SUV After Driver Fatally Hits Woman on Oceanside Sidewalk

A woman was hit and killed in Oceanside Sunday morning on Benet Road near Leepish Drive.

The quiet neighborhood is known for its walkability but that peace and tranquility was shattered when the victim — walking on the sidewalk — was hit by a driver in a black Honda SUV, police said.

The driver made a U-turn at about 8:15 a.m. on Benet Road and took off, according to investigators.

Police said first-responders tried to save the woman's life, but she died.

Joey Ludwiczack, who was home with his wife when the crash happened, went outside and found the victim, who was unresponsive.

“It’s sad — you know, we want to get past that image, but I feel bad for the lady and her family,” Ludwiczack said.

Several neighbors told NBC7 that speeding is a major issue on Benet Road and they’re constantly reporting the problem to the homeowners’ association. Sunday's crash has made others wary of walking — even on the sidewalk.

“If you want to speed, go to the track or something,” neighbor Ali Daher said. “This is not a raceway here.”

The name of the woman has not yet been released. It's unknown if alcohol or speed played a factor in the collision, police said.

“I just hope they catch the guy," Ludwiczack said. "They think he lives in the neighborhood, so I think it’s only a matter of time.”

Anyone with information regarding the collision can call accident investigator Clint Bussey at (760) 435-4412.