San Diego Police Department

Police release video of fatal East Village shooting of knife-wielding man

The incident occurred Jan. 13, when a resident of an apartment complex on E Street made an emergency call to report that his roommate was suicidal.

By City News Service

A person is dead after police fired shots in the East Village neighborhood on Jan. 13, 2025. the East Village neighborhood on Jan. 13, 2025.
NBC 7 San Diego

Authorities Monday released a video of a police shooting that killed an apparently suicidal knife-wielding man who charged officers in his high-rise East Village residence.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Jan. 13, when a resident of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of E Street made an emergency call to report that his roommate was suicidal, according to the San Diego Police Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: The video below was edited and released by San Diego police and shows an SDPD officer shooting a person. Viewer discretion is advised.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

When officers arrived, the caller told them his roommate, 26-year-old Andrew Christian Engel, had tried to kill himself with a knife and was inside a bathroom, police said.

With their uniform-worn cameras activated, SDPD Officers Gavin Isa and Eric Moreno entered the 16th-floor residence, contacted six acquaintances of Engel's and directed them to leave the apartment, according to police.

Previous coverage:

East Village Jan 13

Man with knife shot, killed by police in East Village: SDSO

East Village Jan 17

Man identified in East Village officer involved shooting

Moments later, as officers questioned the group waiting in the adjacent hallway about Engel's location, Engel suddenly charged at them wearing only shorts and holding a kitchen knife raised in his right hand, according to the video.

Isa and Moreno then opened fire, discharging a total of about a dozen shots, police said. Engel collapsed to the floor, still holding the knife above his body.

After police disarmed Engel, paramedics took him to a  hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the department.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego Police DepartmentEast Village
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us