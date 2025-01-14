A person is dead after police fired shots in the East Village neighborhood on Monday night.

San Diego Police Department officers initially responded to a report of a suicide attempt at 1150 E. Street around 6:54 p.m., according to police.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page as more information arrives.