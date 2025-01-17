Man identified in East Village officer involved shooting

Authorities Thursday publicly identified two patrolmen who fatally shot an apparently suicidal man when he allegedly advanced on them at his East Village residence while holding a knife.

The events that led to the deadly law enforcement gunfire began shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, when a resident of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of E Street made an emergency call to report that his roommate was suicidal, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, which investigates shootings carried out by personnel with the San Diego Police Department.

When officers arrived, the caller told them his roommate, 26-year-old Andrew Christian Engel, had tried to kill himself with a knife, sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said.

SDPD Officers Gavin Isa and Eric Moreno then entered the residence, contacted six people who were inside with Engel and escorted them outside.

At that point, Engel allegedly approached the patrolmen with a knife in his hand.

"The officers commanded (him) to drop the knife, and when he refused to comply and continued advancing towards them, (Isa and Moreno) discharged their weapons, (wounding) the suspect," Krugh said.

Paramedics took Engel to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Isa and Moreno have both been with the San Diego Police Department for 4 1/2 years. They are assigned to SDPD Central Division patrol.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.