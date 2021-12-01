High-Speed Chase Comes To an End at El Cajon Gas Station

A high-speed driver zipped through lanes on South Route 52 and sped through surface streets during a chase Wednesday morning that ended in a minor crash at an El Cajon gas station.

The pursuit began sometime before 7:30 a.m. for reasons still unspecified. As the driver of the SUV traveled on SR-52, they weaved through traffic at a high rate of speed before exiting onto surface streets. While driving through El Cajon, the SUV continued to travel quickly and had a few close calls to other motorists.

The driver zipped through lanes on South Route 52 in East County before exiting the highway. On surface streets, the driver continued to travel at a high rate of speed.

While law enforcement continued to trail the driver, the SUV suddenly turned into an ARCO gas station on North Mollison Avenue. There, the SUV came to a halt after bumping the rear of a parked car and smoke appeared to come out of the hood of the pursuit vehicle.

Law enforcement officials then jumped out of their own vehicles with guns drawn at the SUV, prompting the driver to surrender with their arms raised. The driver, who has not yet been identified, was then placed in handcuffs and arrested.

Details on what led up to the chase were not immediately clear.