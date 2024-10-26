Mission Valley

Geyser erupts in Mission Valley after police pursuit ends in crash

By Danielle Smith

A geyser erupted after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Mission Valley on Friday night.

The incident happened on Camino del Rio South at around 9:45 p.m.

San Diego police officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to the scene. An SDG&E vehicle was also near the site.

It is unclear what started the pursuit.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

