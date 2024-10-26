Geyser erupts in Mission Valley after police pursuit ends in crash

A geyser erupted after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Mission Valley on Friday night.

The incident happened on Camino del Rio South at around 9:45 p.m.

San Diego police officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to the scene. An SDG&E vehicle was also near the site.

It is unclear what started the pursuit.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.