Police Investigating Homicide at Southcrest Community Park

Police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from an apparent gunshot wound after being found at Southcrest Community Park, San Diego Police said.

Police received a 911 call at around 12 a.m. on Saturday regarding a possible shooting at the park. When they arrived at the scene they found a man and a woman had sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

San Diego Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene and transported both victims to the nearest hospital.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the man underwent surgery and is expected to survive, SDPD said.

SDPD has not identified any victims at this time.

The woman was described to be in her twenties. The man was described to be in his late teens to early 20s, SDPD said.

The only suspect description at this time is two males in their 20s, wearing dark clothing, SDPD said.

.@SanDiegoPD is investigating a homicide in #Southcrest A young woman was killed. Police say two suspects left the scene on foot #BreakingNews #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/njCZmlMM7Z — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) February 8, 2020

Neighbors are worried about what happened at the park overnight.

"It doesn’t make sense, why someone would do that," Estela Limon, a neighbor said. "It’s sad. They’re not that type of people. The park is not even like that."

Investigators from the San Diego Police Homicide Unit were called to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.