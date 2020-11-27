Police ID Victim in Fatal Encanto Shooting

The San Diego Police Department on Friday identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Encanto two days prior.
Gilbert Lee Johnson, 44, was shot at least once near the intersection of Varney Drive and Leaf Terrace Court Wednesday at around 7:45 p.m., police said.
Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls of gunshots in the Encanto neighborhood.
Police found Johnson "slumped over" in a vehicle, and he was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Officers described a possible suspect as a man wearing all dark clothing. The suspect was believed to be driving a white four-door vehicle, SDPD said.
The San Diego Police Homicide Unit is handling the investigation into Johnson's death.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.