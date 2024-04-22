Police ID man stabbed to death at San Diego gas station

Authorities Monday publicly identified a man who was fatally stabbed over the weekend during a fight with another man at a Redwood Village-area gas station.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an assault at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday arrived to find Damien Garcia, 33, suffering from at least one stab wound to the torso at the business in the 5900 block of University Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took Garcia to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

The man suspected of stabbing Garcia was still at the gas station when police arrived. The suspect, also 33, was detained for questioning, then released and treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening head injuries suffered during the fight. His name has not been released.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Investigators determined that the fatal fracas began when Garcia ran up to the other man and angrily confronted him as the latter was putting gas in his vehicle.

"Detectives believe the two men are only connected through the suspect having previously dated (Garcia's) ... girlfriend," Campbell said.

During the quarrel, Garcia punched the other man, prompting a scuffle, according to police.

"At one point, (Garcia) slammed the suspect to the ground and got on top of him, punching him multiple times," the lieutenant said. "The suspect then stabbed the victim with a knife."

Whether the suspect will face criminal charges in the case remained uncertain Monday.

"Detectives are currently investigating what led up to the fight and stabbing, and the precise actions of the two men," Campbell said.