Man stabbed to death at San Diego gas station

A 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest after an altercation with another man at a gas station in the Redwood Village neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

The stabbing occurred around 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of University Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers received a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon and found the victim in medical distress in the parking lot of the gas station.

They performed first aid until medics arrived. The man was rushed to a hospital with at least one stab wound to his torso and was pronounced dead shortly afterward, according to the department.

The victim has been identified, but his name was not released pending family notification.

Police said the suspect was at the gas station to fill up his car when the stabbing victim ran up to him in the parking lot, where they began having an argument.

Detectives believe the two men were acquainted.

"The victim punched the suspect, and they began physically fighting in the parking lot," a police statement said. "At one point the victim slammed the suspect to the ground and got on top of him punching him multiple times. The suspect then stabbed the victim with a knife. The two men separated, and the victim walked over to the gas station teller and sat down. The suspect waited by his vehicle until police arrival," the department said.

The suspect, also a 33-year-old man, had what were described as non- life-threatening injuries to his head, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. He was detained, but released pending additional investigation, according to the department.

His name was not immediately released.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the altercation and stabbing to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.