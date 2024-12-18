Housing Authority approves sale of Point Loma vacant lot for affordable housing

The San Diego Housing Authority approved the sale of a vacant lot in Point Loma to build more than 70 affordable housing units.

The lot on the corner of Nimitz and Famosa boulevards is at the center of a tug of war between the need to preserve open space and the need for affordable housing.

In 2017, Darren Miller, a Point Loma resident, and his young son began moving dirt and building a bike pump track that is on the open space.

"I get very emotional about this place," Miller told NBC 7. "He and I worked on it for an afternoon, then came out the next day, and low and behold, this is what happened."

Over the years, Miller has helped maintain the track, and now the track is a community treasure — often packed with people on weekends.

"You can't create a place like this where community has moved the dirt, and they love it and are invested in it," Miller said. "It's so cool to see kids and moms and dads out here. Everyone having a good time."

But the track's days will be numbered if the city sells this land for $1.3 million to make way for 72 affordable housing units and 100 parking stalls.

"I understand there is a shortage of housing," Miller said. "We need more housing. Unfortunately, there is also a shortage of open space. Housing could be developed and created elsewhere, but this cannot be recreated anywhere else. There is no other land. Look on Google Maps. There's nothing in Point Loma, so this is a pretty special spot."

The housing authority voted 9-0 to approve the sale of this land to Bridge Housing Corporation, clearing the way for three affordable housing buildings, each three stories high.

"A little bit of my heart if always going to be here," Miller said. "It sure would be sad to drive by and not see kids down here riding bikes and having fun with their friends."

The idea for developing the vacant lot started in 2017 but was solidified in 2019 in a feasibility study by the housing authority. The proposed affordable housing development will be for families earning 30-80% of San Diego's median income.

The earliest construction can start is in 2027.