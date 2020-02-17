Plymouth Rock Among Historic Pieces Vandalized in Apparent Graffiti Spree

Historic pieces in Plymouth, Massachusetts, including the landmark Plymouth Rock were found covered with graffiti on Monday.

The rock, which commemorates the 1620 arrival of the Mayflower carrying Pilgrims, was found tagged with red graffiti.

A large clam shell painted with a photo of the harbor and the Mayflower was also tagged with red graffiti.

The Pilgrim Maiden statue and the National Monument To The Forefathers were among the other historic landmarks that had been defaced. Markings were also found outside the Plymouth Memorial Ampitheatre.

In a tweet late Monday morning, Plymouth town manager Melissa Arrighi said, "We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town."

"We will begin clean up as soon as possible and the police are investigating," Arrighi said.

This year marks the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims arrival on the Mayflower. It is unclear whether the vandalism is connected to the marking of the anniversary.