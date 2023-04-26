Mira Mesa

Woman Hit By Pickup in Mira Mesa Crosswalk, Fracturing Her Skull, May Not Survive

The victim also suffered a brain injury, as well as broken ribs and pelvis

By City News Service

The woman may not survive her injuries after the accident in Mira Mesa
Getty Image

A pickup truck hit a pedestrian in a Mira Mesa intersection Wednesday, leaving her gravely injured, authorities reported.

The unidentified woman, believed to be in her 60s, was crossing Camino Ruiz at Westmore Road in a crosswalk when the 2015 Toyota Tacoma struck her at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of extensive trauma, including a serious brain injury and fractures to her skull, ribs and pelvis.

"She is not expected to survive her injuries," SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, according to police.

Mira Mesa
