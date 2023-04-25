Warning: Disturbing Video —Man Brutally Beats Victim Who Tried to Help Him: San Diego Police

Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday identifying a suspect who beat a 52-year-old man inside a Lincoln Park-area gas station.

The victim walked into United Gas Station at 235 S. 47th St. just before 11:30 p.m. on March 13, according to the San Diego Police Department. He noticed a man lying on the floor of the gas station, and the suspect appeared to be unconscious, police said.

Another man was in the gas station, and he was trying to wake the suspect up, according to authorities. While the victim was trying to assist the witness in waking the man up, the sleeping suspect suddenly stood up and grabbed the victim, according to police.

The suspect then punched the victim's head several times, used several knee strikes to the victim's upper body -- then, while the 52-year-old was on the floor, the suspect punched and kicked the victim's head, the SDPD said.

After the attack, the suspect walked out of the gas station store with the witness, and investigators believe the two men know each other. The victim was taken to a hospital with a fractured orbital, other facial fractures, a broken left forearm and a concussion.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect was urged to call the SDPD's Southeastern Division at 619-527-3536 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 for a possible $1,000 reward.