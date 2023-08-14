NATIONAL CITY

Pickup driver, passenger both OD'd while driving down I-5 in National City: CHP

National City fire chief said said there were four or five Narcan OD's in National City in just the past 36 hours

By Eric S. Page

A Narcan dispenser
NBCDFW.com

Good Samaritans risked their own lives to save a pair of men Monday were found unresponsive in a pickup blocking traffic on Interstate 5 in South Bay.

Salvador Castro, who is a public information officer with the California Highway Patrol, said 911 operators got a call shortly before 8 a.m. about traffic stopped because of a truck that had come to a halt in the No. 3 lane.

More San Diego Top Stories

San Diego Humane Society 8 hours ago

San Diego Humane Society team to deploy to Maui to assist in search and rescue efforts, animal care

San Diego County 2 hours ago

LIST: Here's When Students Go Back to School in San Diego County in 2023

maui wildfires 17 hours ago

San Diego-based restaurant owner's Lahaina beach café destroyed by Maui wildfire

Castro said the men had overdosed and were being helped by passers-by. Incredibly, nobody was harmed by the truck just stopping on the freeway.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

National City fire chief Sergio Mora told NBC 7 that the men were unconscious and not breathing when firefighters arrived, though they did both have a pulse. First-responders performed assisted breathing on the men, and administered two Narcan doses to each man.

Narcan is an opioid overdose-reversing drug known also buy the name naloxone.

The firefighters were able to revive both men, who were then brought to the hospital for treatment.

Sadly, it wasn't the first such call the department had recently: In fact, Mora said there were four or five Narcan OD's in National City in just the past 36 hours.

This article tagged under:

NATIONAL CITY
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us