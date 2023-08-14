Pickup driver, passenger both OD'd while driving down I-5 in National City: CHP

Good Samaritans risked their own lives to save a pair of men Monday were found unresponsive in a pickup blocking traffic on Interstate 5 in South Bay.

Salvador Castro, who is a public information officer with the California Highway Patrol, said 911 operators got a call shortly before 8 a.m. about traffic stopped because of a truck that had come to a halt in the No. 3 lane.

Castro said the men had overdosed and were being helped by passers-by. Incredibly, nobody was harmed by the truck just stopping on the freeway.

National City fire chief Sergio Mora told NBC 7 that the men were unconscious and not breathing when firefighters arrived, though they did both have a pulse. First-responders performed assisted breathing on the men, and administered two Narcan doses to each man.

Narcan is an opioid overdose-reversing drug known also buy the name naloxone.

The firefighters were able to revive both men, who were then brought to the hospital for treatment.

Sadly, it wasn't the first such call the department had recently: In fact, Mora said there were four or five Narcan OD's in National City in just the past 36 hours.