LIST: Here's When Students Go Back to School in San Diego County in 2023

San Diego County students are heading back to school. Wondering when students return to classrooms? Here's a list of when school starts for each district in the 2023-24 school year.
Back to School 2023
San Diego
- San Diego Unified is scheduled to go back to school on Monday, Aug. 21.
South Bay
- Chula Vista Elementary School District returned to school on July 29.
- Sweetwater Union High School District returned to school on July 17.
- San Ysidro School District returned to school on July 24.
- South Bay Union School District returned to school on July 25.
North County
- Escondido Union High School District returned to school on Aug. 9.
- Del Mar Union School District returned to school Aug. 14.
- San Dieguito Union High School District is scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 15.
- Cardiff School District is scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 15.
- Encinitas Union School District is scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 15.
- Oceanside Unified School District is scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 15
- Poway Unified is scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 16.
- Carlsbad Unified School District is scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 23.
East County
- La Mesa-Spring Valley School District returned to school on Aug. 10.
- Grossmont Union High School District is scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 15.
- Lemon Grove School District is scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 16.
- Cajon Valley Union School District is scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 16.
- Santee School District is scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 23.
- Jamul-Dulzura School District is scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 17.
- Alpine Union School District is scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 16.
- Dehesa Union School is scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 16.
- Lakeside Union School District is scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 21.
- Ramona Unified is scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 21.