Poison Pill: San Diego County's Battle Against Fentanyl

San Diego County has become the national epicenter for fentanyl trafficking, with nearly 60% of all fentanyl seized around the country happening at the U.S.-Mexico border. As a result, fentanyl overdose deaths in the region have increased 2,375 percent since 2016, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. In fact, the office says this dangerous opioid is now the leading cause of death for young adults ages 18-45.

The situation is so dire, in June, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors declared illegal fentanyl a public health crisis.

NBC 7 decided to dig deeper, beyond the headlines and statistics, to understand how and why this fentanyl emergency has unfolded in San Diego County, as well as the impact the crisis is having in our communities and finally, what work needs to be done to fight what’s being called an epidemic.

During our journey, we spoke with parents who’ve lost their kids, overdose survivors, academic and medical professionals, representatives of government agencies and activists. Their stories from the front lines of this battle are raw, honest and sometimes frightening. Through telling these stories, we hope San Diegans can better understand the magnitude of the fentanyl crisis and what we need to do together to protect our families from that next poison pill.

NBC 7 presents a special documentary, hosted by anchor Catherine Garcia, that reveals the hidden dangers and frightening consequences of illicit fentanyl.

After taking the quiz, it should be clear that telling the difference between a real pill and fake one laced with fentanyl is very difficult. These pills are made to look almost identical. And while there are test strips that can detect the presence of fentanyl in a powder or a pill, those test strips cannot tell how much fentanyl is present. In other words, the test strips cannot determine if a pill or powder contains a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Emoji Drug Codes

As part of their #OnePillCanKill campaign, the DEA released this reference guide on how common emojis are being used on social media platforms to advertise the sale of illegal drugs. According to the DEA, fake prescription pills, commonly laced with deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine, are often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms.

These emojis reflect common examples found in DEA investigations. This list is not all-inclusive, and the images are a representative sample, according to the DEA.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHSA): (1-800-662-HELP (4357))

Free, confidential, 24/7 treatment referral and information service in English and Spanish.

San Diego Access & Crisis Line: (1-888-724-7240)

Free, confidential, 24/7 alcohol and drug support services with over 200 languages available.

2-1-1 San Diego: Substance abuse and mental health treatment referrals.

A New Path: Naloxone training and distribution program.

SDDA Victim Services: (619-531-4041): Resources for surviving family members who have lost a loved one to a drug overdose

Additional project contributors:

Executive Producers: Sarah Lee & Aws Haidari/NBC 7

Producer: Catherine Garcia

Copy Editor: Sarah Lee/NBC 7

Photographers: Elroy Spatcher & Aws Haidari/NBC 7

Video Editor: Aws Haidari/NBC 7

Colorist & Audio Mixing: Jay Yoo/NBC 7

Motion Graphics Designer: Erin Panell and Rosangela Payan/NBC

Design and Development: Nelson Hsu/NBC