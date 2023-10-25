Photos of woman wanted in La Jolla Trolley slashing are released by law enforcement

San Diego police are looking for a woman who allegedly slashed a sleeping passenger aboard an MTS Trolley at the Nobel Drive Station on Sunday evening, according to Crime Stoppers.

Around 5:11 p.m., the suspect — who is now described as a Black woman between the ages of 25-35, between 5-feet 5-inches and 5-feet 9-inches tall with a medium build, wearing matching red sweatshirt and sweatpants with black sneakers — sliced the 21-year-old victim in the chest at the Trolley stop, the San Diego Police Department said.

Crime Stoppers released three video screen grabs of the suspect on Wednesday morning.

Investigators originally said the suspect was a 5-feet 9-inches tall man wearing black clothing.

The victim got off the Trolley and flagged down MTS security for help prior to being taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Security and safety on public transit becomes top priority, after a sleeping MTS passenger was slashed with a knife.

MTS is also working to increase the number of security officers patrolling the trolley, the agency added.

"The agency is actively hiring for Code Compliance Inspectors (CCIs). CCIs have powers of detainment and can issue citations to fare evaders. MTS hopes to have this role fully staffed in the next nine months," MTS said.