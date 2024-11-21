Photos: See the Who-bilicious treats at Universal Studios Hollywood's ‘Grinchmas'

Get ready to grow your stomach three sizes at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Grinchmas" celebration.

Limited time Grinch-themed food and drink items are on the menu at the "Who-bilicious Treats" venue located within Universal Plaza.

Whimsical treats include the 2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake, Cocoa Cookie, Grinch Doughnut, Grinch Heart Lemonade, Max Hot Dog, Who Pudding and a Whoville Present Cookie.

Take a look at the Who-bilicious treats pictured below.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake

2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake (green vanilla cupcake topped with vanilla frosting and filled with sprinkles and a candy heart) at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Cocoa Cookie

Cocoa Cookie (chocolate cookie with warm spices, dark chocolate coating, festive sprinkles, mini marshmallows) at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Grinch Doughnut

Grinch doughnut at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Grinch Heart Lemonade

The Grinch Heart Lemonade (green apple lemonade with a red light up cube and three heart candies) at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Max Dog

Max Dog (22-inch beef hotdog topped with beef chili, cheddar cheese and potato sticks) at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Who Pudding

Who Pudding (strawberry and raspberry pudding filled with strawberry and raspberry jam topped with cream cheese mousse) at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Whoville Present Cookie

Whoville Present Cookie (festive sprinkle sugar cookie, white icing, printed decoration) at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

The Who-tacular Grinchmas celebration runs from Nov. 29, 2024, through Jan. 6, 2025, at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios and NBC Owned TV Stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.