PHOTOS: Drop Everything, It's National Puppy Day Published 1 hour ago • Updated on March 22, 2021 at 3:53 pm March 23 is National Puppy Day, and we're celebrating by highlighting some of San Diego's cutest doggos! Click here or email isee@nbcsandiego.com to share a photo of your little one! 12 photos 1/12 Madelyn Wheelock Meet Dash! This 9-month-old rescue mix loves fetch and cheese. 2/12 Manny Zepeda Meet Noname! He is the most loveable bulldog you'll ever meet! And he also loves playing, eating and sleeping -- so his priorities are truly in order. 3/12 Steven Welty Meet Marney! The little pup was adopted at Maltese And More Rescue. 4/12 Fred Kormanik Just a little doggy hug on this Throwback Tuesday! Otto feels safe in his brother's arms. Otto is now 8 and, sadly, Rocky has passed away. Thanks for always being a good pal, Rocky! 5/12 Paul Kobulnicky Meet Rusty! This 6-week-old Australian Shepherd is loving life. 6/12 Maria A. Meet Moby! He was adopted from Labs and More Dog Rescue and is so sweet and full of energy! 7/12 Bill Coyne Meet Torrey! Her owner says she's an amazing dog -- and she's an incredible rock climber, too! 8/12 Joan Sadorf Puppy v. Dog: who will get the treat? A little sibling rivalry doesn't hurt on this National Puppy Day. 9/12 Albert Velasquez Meet Kali! This Maltese Shih Tzu is described as her family's "little goddess," and I believe it! 10/12 Imelda Paz Meet Max! The 7-month-old Golden Retriever loves cuddles and walks. I volunteer as tribute!! 11/12 Courtney Tessier Meet Phoebe! The 10-month-old loves to run, dig holes on the beach, and play with other adorable puppies! 12/12 Lisa Meet Rudy! He says, "Having dreams is what makes life tolerable." This article tagged under: national puppy dayanimalsdogspuppies