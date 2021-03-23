PHOTOS: Drop Everything, It's National Puppy Day

March 23 is National Puppy Day, and we're celebrating by highlighting some of San Diego's cutest doggos!

Madelyn Wheelock
Meet Dash! This 9-month-old rescue mix loves fetch and cheese.
Manny Zepeda
Meet Noname! He is the most loveable bulldog you'll ever meet! And he also loves playing, eating and sleeping -- so his priorities are truly in order.
Steven Welty
Meet Marney! The little pup was adopted at Maltese And More Rescue.
Fred Kormanik
Just a little doggy hug on this Throwback Tuesday! Otto feels safe in his brother's arms. Otto is now 8 and, sadly, Rocky has passed away. Thanks for always being a good pal, Rocky!
Paul Kobulnicky
Meet Rusty! This 6-week-old Australian Shepherd is loving life.
Maria A.
Meet Moby! He was adopted from Labs and More Dog Rescue and is so sweet and full of energy!
Bill Coyne
Meet Torrey! Her owner says she's an amazing dog -- and she's an incredible rock climber, too!
Joan Sadorf
Puppy v. Dog: who will get the treat? A little sibling rivalry doesn't hurt on this National Puppy Day.
Albert Velasquez
Meet Kali! This Maltese Shih Tzu is described as her family's "little goddess," and I believe it!
Imelda Paz
Meet Max! The 7-month-old Golden Retriever loves cuddles and walks. I volunteer as tribute!!
Courtney Tessier
Meet Phoebe! The 10-month-old loves to run, dig holes on the beach, and play with other adorable puppies!
Lisa
Meet Rudy! He says, “Having dreams is what makes life tolerable.”

