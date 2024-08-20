This is what the first blue supermoon of August looked like over San Diego

By Fabiola Berriozábal

San Diego stargazers shared their best photos of August's blue supermoon, the first of four we'll see this year.

Supermoons are characterized by appearing fuller, larger (up to 14% larger) and brighter (30% brighter) because they are much closer to Earth during this time. In this case, the moon was 361,970 kilometers away.

Although moons can be perceived in different hues, the color has nothing to do with their name. A blue moon is when two full moons occur within the same month, or as in this case, it's when four full moons occur within the same season, the third of the fourth is called a blue moon here. In other words, Aug. 19 was a seasonal blue full moon, but it was even more special because it was closer to Earth.

Moonrise and moonset are the best times to catch the full moon at its brightest. The next supermoon will occur on Sept. 17 and will be even closer.

13 photos
1/13
Rod Lagace
Supermoon rising over the Fallen Star building at UCSD. Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: Rod Lagace.
2/13
Chris Mannerino
August blue supermoon rising above San Diego. Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: Chris Mannerino.
3/13
Navid Kazimi
The blue supermoon rising on Aug. 19, 2024. Credit Navid Kazimi.
4/13
Darlene Howe
The blue supermoon from Encinitas-Cardiff Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: Darlene Howe.
5/13
Gabriel Noyola
Gabriel Noyola shared with us how the August supermoon looked from Chula Vista. Aug. 19, 2024.
6/13
Annie Durkin
Blue supermoon rising Aug. 19, 2024. Credit Annie Durkin.
7/13
Rod Lagace
Blue supermoon over San Diego State University. Aug. 18, 2024. Credit: Rod Lagace
8/13
Annie Durkin
Blue supermoon rising on Aug. 19, 2024. Credit Annie Durkin.
9/13
Kim Decew
If you were a bug during the night of August's super blue moon, this is likely what you saw on Aug. 19, 2024. (Kim Decew)
10/13
James Chacona
Blue supermoon over the San Diego Mormon Temple. Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: James Chacona.
11/13
Blue supermoon over San Diego. Aug. 18, 2024. Courtesy: Steve Deck.
12/13
Joel Ortiz
Blue supermoon over San Diego Bay. Credit: Joel Ortiz.
13/13
Telemundo 20's digital producer Rafael Colorado shared a photo of the moon from Tijuana. Aug. 19, 2024. (Rafael Colorado)

