Share Your Photos for National Puppy Day, San Diego!

March 23 is a paw-some day for ultimutt dog lovers... it's National Puppy Day!

And to celebrate, we want to show off the top dogs of San Diego!

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Click here or email isee@nbcsandiego.com to share a photo of your puppy -- and make sure to include the story behind how you met! And if your dog is all grown up, dig into the puppyhood photo collection from those days gone by.

If you don't have a puppy to celebrate the national holiday, this may be your sign to get one... Check out our Clear the Shelters page to find the right animal shelter near you.