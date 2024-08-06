PHOTOS: 2 cats rescued from Fallbrook house fire

Firefighters rescued two cats from a fire that broke out in a Fallbrook home on Tuesday morning, requiring immediate medical attention for the felines.

Fire crews with the North County Fire Protection District headed to a residential fire near the intersection of Fuerte Street and Calmin Drive of the north San Diego County community around 7:55 a.m.

The fire started in a multi-family dwelling and was isolated to just one unit, where only two cats were inside, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

Firefighters attacked the fire and took the cats out, finding them in poor condition with smoke-stained white paws and in need of oxygen therapy. A firefighter was pictured giving oxygen therapy to both felines outside the home.

Both cats were doing well after receiving medical treatment, firefighters said.

No other injuries were reported. NCF's Investigation Unit has been looking into the cause of the fire.

A firefighter prescribes oxygen therapy to two cats after they were found in poor condition following a house fire in Fallbrook on Aug. 6, 2024. (North County Fire Protection District)

A firefighter gives oxygen therapy to a cat following a Fallbrook house fire on Aug. 6, 2024. (North County Fire Protection District)

North County Fire Protection District Two cats were rescued from a house fire that broke out in Fallbrook on Aug. 6, 2024. (North County Fire Protection District)