A teenager was charged Tuesday with murder and torture in connection to the beating and death of a man near Petco Park last month.

Dominick Wells was one of four teens arrested after Edward Starland was found unresponsive downtown near the pedestrian bridge that connects Park Boulevard over Harbor Drive on Nov. 19.

Starland, 56, died two weeks later on Dec. 3, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Wells' bail was set a $1 million, according to the District Attorney's office.

Man Dies After Brutal Beating Near Petco Park

A man died from his injuries weeks after he was attacked near the pedestrian bridge next to Petco Park. NBC 7's Chris Chan has more. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018)

If convicted, Wells could face 25 years to life in prison.

A witness said Starland and the group of teens were arguing when he was pushed to the ground and attacked, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs. The teens took off when the witnesses yelled at them.

The witness then called 911 at around 2:10 p.m.

SDPD's investigation led them to believe Wells and three teenage girls, ages 14, 15 and 17, were involved in the attack.

No charges have been filed for the others at this time; however, they are in custody.