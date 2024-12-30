Crime and Courts

Person stabbed multiple times at San Diego Trolley stop

A motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.

By City News Service

A person was arrested in San Diego Sunday for allegedly stabbing someone near a Trolley station.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers from the San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at South 28th Street and Boston Avenue, near the Harborside Trolley Station in Barrio Logan, according to reports.

One victim with multiple stab wounds was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. A motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.

Descriptions of the suspect and victim were not disclosed.

