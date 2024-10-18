Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after woman was fatally run over on Santa Monica beach

A 21-year-old Arcadia man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a woman was run over and killed on the beach near Santa Monica Pier.

The driver was apparently driving the Infiniti SUV in circles at high speeds on the sand late Thursday before running over the victim, police said. The woman was not immediately identified.

"Officers located an unconscious female, believed to be homeless, wedged beneath the vehicle," police said in a statement. "Despite their efforts to reach the victim and provide aid, the Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) determined the victim was deceased at the scene."

Authorities responded to the beach at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday after a report of a vehicle stuck in the sand before finding the victim under the SUV. The SUV was lifted so firefighters could remove the woman.

She died at the scene.

The driver was arrested at the scene near a beach parking lot on suspicion of DUI, reckless driving and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Police said the driver stayed at the location and was cooperating with the investigation.