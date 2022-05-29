People Gather on Memorial Day Weekend as San Diego County Moves to COVID-19 Medium Community Risk Level

Memorial Day weekend will see locals and tourists enjoy weekend activities throughout San Diego County.

This holiday typically draws thousands of people to the area.

“We did a little hiking, little adventurous things like that. We got out here on Thursday and headed back today. I’m originally from Phoenix, so just enjoying the good weather here,” Brandon Ferris said.

COVID-19 cases spiked just ahead of the holiday weekend.

The County’s Health and Human Services agency reported 1,897 new COVID-19 cases just ahead of the weekend.

The COVID-19 case count is 26 times higher than last Memorial Day weekend.

As cases increase, the County has recently moved to Medium Community Risk Level.

“We are going to live our lives and enjoy ourselves. We will stay cautious, but you know, we are going to enjoy it. We do the smart things like wash our hands and stay protected how we can, but we are just going to enjoy it,” Aaron Artz said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Marine Division officials have been urging people to be mindful of beach safety.