Pedestrian struck, killed by train on Camp Pendleton

A pedestrian was killed Saturday after being fatally struck by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in northern San Diego County.

The train collision occurred just before 2:20 a.m. Saturday near mile-post marker 219.5 on the North County Transit District train tracks that travel through the base, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Military police and Camp Pendleton fire personnel responded to the collision and declared the victim dead at the scene.

"The Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit investigates incidents that occur along the routes of the North County Transit District, which BNSF uses," the department announced.

An identification and manner of death will be disclosed pending notification of the victim's family.

The sheriff's department assisted in the collision to conduct an investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the collision to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.