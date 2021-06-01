Pedestrian Killed in Chula Vista Hit-and-Run: Police

A man walking in Chula Vista early Tuesday died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, police confirmed.

The Chula Vista Police Department said the deadly crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. along the 900 block of Third Avenue, east of Interstate 5. The area is near Chula Vista High School. A man between 40 and 50 years old was walking when he was hit by a car.

The driver fled the scene, CVPD Officer Victor Del Rio said.

A witness called police to report the crash. When medics arrived, they found the pedestrian badly hurt in the street. The victim died at the scene, the CVPD said.

The hit-and-run is under investigation; at this point, the CVPD said they do not know the make/model of the suspect’s car. The name of the man killed while walking has not yet been released by police.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

