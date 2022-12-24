Pedestrian Hospitalized After Getting Hit By Train in Old Town

A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The victim was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:50 a.m. Saturday near the Old Town Transit Station, according to Deputy J. Burk, Sheriff's Department, Transit Enforcement Unit.

The victim was transported to UCSD Medical Center so his injuries could be treated, according to Deputy Burk.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.