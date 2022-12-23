Federal Officials Drop Hundreds of Migrants at Transit Centers Around San Diego

As many as 250 migrants" were dropped off Friday at a trio of transit hubs around San Diego County, according to a county official.

The migrants were brought to the El Cajon Transit Station; the Rancho Del Oro Transit Station, in Oceanside; and the Iris Avenue Transit Center, in the city of San Diego, the official NBC 7. At this point, it's unclear where the migrants were being held prior to their release.

Chief Justice John Roberts placed a temporary hold on a lower court ruling that would end a Trump-era immigration policy implemented during the pandemic to allow asylum-seekers to be quickly turned away at the border.

The move comes in the wake of thousands of asylum seekers crossing daily into El Paso, Texas, drawing the attention of immigration activists and opponents along the U.S. border.

The influx coincides closely with the scheduled date for the expiration of the federal government's Title 42 program, a pandemic-era regulation implemented to allow the U.S. to expel asylum seekers trying to enter the United States.

On Monday, however, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked the end of Title 42, which would have ended on Wednesday otherwise.

One local critic of Friday's local developments was San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, whose office released a statement Friday afternoon that said, in part, "The federal government is failing its obligation to protect the people of San Diego County. This system is broken and puts our region at risk. If the federal government wants to process asylum seekers, they must provide adequate resources to manage people entering our region. Our system is already overburdened, and this is before Title 42 is potentially lifted."

Desmond cites as concerns the fact that San Diego's ongoing homeless crisis has already overloaded the social safety net, as well as hospitals and law enforcement resources that are already, in his words, "at or beyond capacity."

MEDIA STATEMENT: My office has been notified that nearly 200 asylum seekers will be dropped off the streets of San Diego County, including transit centers in the City of San Diego, Oceanside, and El Cajon. The Federal Government is failing in its obligation to protect the people. pic.twitter.com/BCIju1IW2K — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) December 23, 2022

El Cajon's city manager, Graham Mitchell, confirmed that federal officials planned on dropping off 86 migrants in the East County city on Friday.

There’s nothing to comment on," Mitchell told NBC 7 on Friday afternoon. “This is not in our control.”

NBC 7 contacted the department of Customs and Border Protection regarding Friday's news in San Diego County, who said that anybody released by CBP has been screened for concerns about both public safety and national security.

"CBP releases noncitizens to service providing nongovernmental organizations and other sites in border communities in coordination with state and local partners," reads a statement attributed to CBP representative Gerrelaine Alcordo. "CBP works diligently to ensure that releases are conducted in a safe manner and that all noncitizens released from custody are provided essential support upon release and may access transportation to continue to their destinations.

Alcordo also said that anybody released by CBP has "strict reporting requirements" in place as part of the immigration process.