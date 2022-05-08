Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Encinitas Trying to Get a Flower

A man who got out of his car and crossed a road to pick a flower was hit and killed by a car Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a car and pedestrian on Piraeus Street near Normandy Road around 4 p.m.

The incident occurred when a car stopped in the south bound bicycle lane of Piraeus Street. A male passenger in the car exited and crossed over the south and north bound lanes onto the east shoulder of Piraeus Street to retrieve a flower, deputies said. He then moved back from the shoulder into the north bound lane of traffic when a car traveling north bound on Piraeus Street hit the man.

The man sustained major injuries and was transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

The driver of the car was not injured. At this time, alcohol and/or drugs are not a factor in the crash.

The North Coastal Sheriff's Traffic Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the Encinitas Traffic Division at (760) 966-3500.