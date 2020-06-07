El Cajon

Passenger Killed When Vehicle Strikes Light Pole in El Cajon

By City News Service

A passenger in a vehicle was killed Sunday when its driver left the roadway in El Cajon and struck a light pole, El Cajon Police Department said.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, ECPD said.

The driver allegedly was speeding westbound on Chase Avenue when the vehicle hit the pole near Wilson Avenue. Police and firefighters were dispatched at approximately 6:45 a.m. to the crash scene in the area of Chase and Wilson avenues.

Local

San Diego County Jun 6

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Over 8K Cases, Nearly 300 Deaths as More Activities Allowed

torrey pines 13 hours ago

13 Detained in Torrey Pines During Human Smuggling Attempt

The driver was extracted from the vehicle, treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital, police said. The driver's condition was not immediately known.

El Cajon police asked anyone with information regarding the crash to
call them at 619-579-3311.

This article tagged under:

El Cajon
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us