Overnight curfew coming to Pasatiempo Park in Del Cerro

The San Diego City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance placing an overnight curfew at Pasatiempo Park and the open space nearby in Del Cerro.

Some Del Cerro residents like Pam Hrushka say it's about time after witnessing drug use and littering happening at their neighborhood park for years.

"It's normally a very quiet, safe neighborhood," Hrushka told NBC 7. "I've been seeing cigarette butts, pipe smoking, glass bottles. We walk our dogs up here, and there's always been broken glass and stuff up here. Liquor bottles, needles, drug paraphernalia."

In a statement to NBC 7, Councilmember Raul Campillo said, in part, "Our public spaces should be kept clean and free of illegal activity so that all residents are able to enjoy them safely and free of nuisances. Today’s ordinance ensures that there is posted signage at the Pasatiempo Park and Open Space to provide designated hours for use."

The ordinance calls for six signs notifying people about the change to be posted strategically around the area.

The estimated total cost of the project is $1,338, according to Tuesday's council agenda.