Parolee Suspected in Deadly Shooting at Chula Vista Bar Arrested in Illinois

Chula Vista police announced an arrest Wednesday in connection with a Nov. 13 shooting outside a bar that left a 41-year-old man dead and a teenager wounded.

Tracy Reasonover, a 33-year-old San Diego resident, was arrested Tuesday in Springfield, Illinois, Lt. Dan Peak of the Chula Vista Police Department said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Springfield police located Reasonover and arrested him for allegedly violating parole conditions, Peak said. CVPD detectives went to Springfield to interview Reasonover, and assisted local authorities with a search warrant of the residence where Reasonover was arrested.

NBC7 's Dana Griffin spoke to family members of the victim.

The suspect remains in custody in Illinois, pending extradition to San Diego County where he will be booked on suspicion of murder, Peak said.

At 2 a.m. Nov. 13, police responded to reports of a fight inside the On the Rocks Cocktail Bar at 656 E St., Peak said. The fight moved outside the bar and someone pulled out a gun and began firing.

When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims. Richard Bernal, 41, and a 17-year-old Jorge Martinez were treated by officers and paramedics at the scene and taken to a hospital. Bernal died, while the teenager is in stable condition, Peak said.

"The reason for the fight and the involvement of both victims in the fight is still being determined," Peak said.

An investigation determined that Reasonover fled to the Chicago area, Peak said.

A shooting near a bar in Chula Vista Saturday morning left one person dead and another person hospitalized, Chula Vista Police said. NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports.

Peak said the case remains under investigation; anyone with information is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

NBC 7 heard from Bernal's mother days after the shooting.

"Richard was a very loving, funny, caring, hard-working man," Bernal's mother said. "He tried to help anyone he could, always with a smile on his face. He was loved deeply by his family and his friends.”

A family friend of Martinez said he was shot three times while trying to protect his mother who was being attacked. The friend, who is a regular at the bar, said Martinez and his mom came to pick her up, and three men who neither of them knew attacked Martinez's mother. They threw her on the ground and against her car, the friend said.

The friend told NBC 7 if it wasn't for Martinez, she and Martinez's mom would have been shot. Martinez lost a kidney and has several surgeries scheduled, according to the friend.