Paradise Hills Car-to-Car Freeway Shooting on SR-54 Under Investigation: CHP

CHP officers and San Diego Sheriff Deputies are looking for four men who fled their car on State Route 54 after a shot was fired at another car, officials said.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon on westbound SR-54 at Reo

Drive in Paradise Hills, according to a CHP incident log.



Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A man driving a black Chevrolet Colorado told California Highway Patrol officers someone in a white Lincoln Continental Sedan shot at his car, then crashed under the Reo Drive overpass in the Lincoln Acres neighborhood.

The four occupants of the Sedan fled the scene, a witness said. Officers located a firearm in the crashed car and said it appeared one shot was fired.

The driver of the Colorado later found a bullet hole in the back of his car, the CHP said.

There were no injuries and no one was hit by gunfire, police said. No arrests have been made at this time, according to officials.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies, along with CHP officers, are searching nearby residences for the four suspects.

All lanes are shut down on westbound SR-54 while officers investigate, according to Cal Trans San Diego.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

