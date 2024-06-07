San Diego Padres offense busts out of slump in win over Diamondbacks

During their 5-game losing streak the Padres scored a grand total of 11 runs. So, in classic baseball fashion, they broke out of their offensive doldrums by scoring nearly that many times in one game.

The Friars hit a trio of home runs to boat race the Diamondbacks 10-3 on Friday night at Petco Park and even their 4-game series. San Diego got on the board about as quickly as you can.

In the 1st inning Fernando Tatis Jr. extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a long home run to straightway centerfield off Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt. During his streak Tati has raised his batting average 38 points and put himself back in the All-Star Game conversation. Of course, he'll have to fight his teammate for votes.

Jurickson Profar continued his boys of summer renaissance with another massive night at the plate. Profar went back-to-back with Tatis, his 9th homer of the season, and that probably was not his biggest knock of the night. In the 8th inning, with the Friars on top 6-3 and the bases loaded, Profar put it to bed with a line shot down the right field line. The double cleared the bases, putting the Friars on top 9-3 and giving manager Mike Shildt the luxury of not having to use closer Robert Suarez for the 9th inning.

In between Pro's heroics the Friars got a 2-run homer from Ha-Seong Kim and a solid start from Michael King, who tossed 5.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts. The Padres can guarantee at least a series split on Saturday night with Matt Waldron on the mound against Ryne Nelson.