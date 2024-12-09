Padres options if they lose Jurickson Profar include longtime prospect and SpongeBob

Major League Baseball's annual Winter Meetings are underway in Dallas. Now that Juan Soto's gargantuan contract has been solidified the market for free agent outfielders should get active in a hurry. Soto is a special case so his 15-year, $765 million "I am Steve Cohen, hear me roar" contract really has no impact on how other players are going to be paid.

Michael Conforto, on the other hand, could create a ripple effect. The Dodgers gave the 32-year-old outfielder a one-year, $17 million deal that seems like a reach for a guy who's never driven in 100 runs in a season. If that's the going rate for a good but not life-altering talent then ... and we take no joy in admitting this ... it might get extremely difficult for the Padres to hang on to Jurickson Profar.

It's no secret that Profar is at his best in San Diego and the Padres are at their best with Profar. But, if Conforto got $17 million then Jurickson has a legitimate argument he's worth at least that, which could very well make him too expensive for the the Friars, especially with big-spending teams like the Yankees and Red Sox in the market for a corner outfielder.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller, who is rarely caught without a backup plan, has assembled some interesting under-the-radar players that seem like low-risk, potentially high-reward plays (not unlike Profar was a year ago when he signed for one year and $1 million). The first guy on that list has been with the club for several years already but never played at Petco Park.

Tirso Ornelas was signed as a 16-year-old as part of the Padres 2016-17 international class. The Tijuana, Mexico native has been in the organization ever since, putting up good but not great numbers. In 2024, things may have finally clicked.

Ornelas had his best professional season at Triple-A El Paso, hitting .297 with 23 home runs and 89 RBI. He's carried that success over into the Mexican Winter League, rolling up a .922 OPS with Charros de Jalisco. In the middle of last year the Padres added Ornelas to their 40-man roster, meaning he'll be at big league Spring Training with a chance to earn a roster spot.

Then we have a couple of players who were added on minor league contracts. Yonathan Perlaza is a 25-year-old, switch-hitting outfielder who looked like he was an up-and-coming prospect in the Cubs organization. As a member of the Iowa Cubs in 2023 he finished 5th in the International League in OPS (among qualified players), then headed overseas to play the 2024 season with the Hanwha Eagles in the Korea Baseball Organization, where he led the club with 24 homers.

Perlaza will also be at Spring Training to see if he can earn a reserve outfield spot. But, the guy who might have right of first refusal on left field if there's an opening is Oscar Gonzalez, who goes by the nickname "SpongeBob."

Gonzalez got the moniker in the minor leagues when he started using the theme song from the SpongeBob Squarepants TV show as his walkup music because, as he said in an interview, "Because kids love that song and this is a kids game." If that doesn't make you immediately like the guy, perhaps his penchant for winning playoff games will.

When he came up as a rookie in 2022, Gonzalez hit one of the most memorable home runs in postseason history. Cleveland and Tampa Bay were tied in the 15th inning when he launched a walkoff solo shot to send the Guardians to the American League Division Series.

He followed that up with a walkoff single in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees, a series New York eventually won in Game 5. After that season, things went downhill. Gonzalez battled injuries in 2023 and was placed on waivers. He spent last season in the Yankees organization but never got back to the Major Leagues. When he hit free agency, the Padres swooped in to grab him on a minor league deal.

Gonzalez is still just 26 years old. The Friars are hoping he can revert to his rookie and, at worst, be a reliable depth piece on a club with World Series aspirations.