Padres Hosting Free Watch Parties for Games 3 & 4 of the NLCS

The watch parties are free, but fans must redeem their tickets online

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

an Diego Padres fans celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in game four of the National League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 15, 2022 in San Diego, California.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Editorial Note: The Game 4 Watch Party is already sold out.

Looking for a place to cheer on the brown and gold as they face the Philadelphia Phillies for Games 3 & 4 in Philadelphia? Look no further, the Padres will be hosting free watch parties this Friday and Saturday at Petco Park.

Padres fans can watch the games on the Petco Park videoboard. The watch parties are free, but fans must redeem their tickets online. No walk-ups will be permitted.

Parking will be available to purchase on-site. The Lexus Premier lot is $30 and the Tailgate Park and Padres Parkade are $25 per car.

Fans are encouraged to enter through the Gaslamp or Home Plate gates.

Parking lots will open at 1:30 p.m., gates will open at 2:30 p.m.

The first pitch for Friday's game will be at 4:37 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

For more details and to claim your tickets, click here.

