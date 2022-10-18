San Diego Padres

Padres Murals

Painting San Diego Brown and Gold: Where to Find Padres Murals

Take a tour of San Diego's Padres murals, with more popping up as history is made, with the map below

By Mackenzie Stafford

Mural of Manny Machado on the side of a white building
Joe Little, NBC 7

As the Padres head into the National League Championship Series (NLCS) San Diego joins together in excitement and exuberating love for their hometown. In the midst of all the chaos, fans are ready to paint the town.

To commemorate this historic baseball season Padres murals have been popping up left and right. There have been three new murals painted since the Padres biggest "wingman" landed on the field on Oct. 12.

A group called Ground Floor Murals has been working on Padre's murals for years and they were quick to hop on all of the latest Padres buzz. After Joe Musgrove was checked for illicit substances during the game, where none were found, the muralists painted the iconic ear check that shook the nation, at least San Diego was electric. Not only did they document the "ear check" but they also gave a tribute to San Diego's favorite, the San Diego-oose.

Padres Goose mural that popped up on Third Avenue in
Brenda Gregorio-Nieto
Padres Goose mural that popped up on Third Avenue in Chula Vista.

Ground Floor Murals also created a piece in connection with Downtown San Diego of the old San Diego Chicken mascot stomping on the Phillies Phanatic mascot. This scene was very short-lived. After receiving immense amounts of backlash, due to fear of jinxing the series, or just complaints of poor taste, the mural has been painted over.

Aside from all the latest Friar faithful paintings, Padres murals exist all across San Diego County. Some of these masterpieces include Joe Musgrove at his Alma Matter, a trio of Manny Machados and more. Here's a map to help you find a Padres mural near you.

