Padres Embarrassed By Dodgers in Series Finale

This was awful. I mean, just incredibly terribly immeasurably awful. And it underscores the difference between the Dodgers and the Padres in 2023:

When LA is pushed they push back. When SD is pushed they clam up.

The Padres took a 5-0 lead on the Dodgers on Monday afternoon, only to watch their long time tormentors score 13 runs in a 3-inning span enroute to a 13-6 win on what was otherwise a gorgeous day at Petco Park. LA takes three of four in the series and put the Friars pitching staff in serious jeopardy moving forward.

In the 3rd inning everything looked great for the Padres. Luis Campusano hit a 2-run homer before Fernando Tatis Jr. ripped a 2-run double and scored on a Manny Machado sacrifice fly to cap a 5-run rally and make it 5-0 San Diego against Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Seth Lugo, however, could not keep the lead. In fact, it didn't take long to give it all back and more.

The top of the 4th inning unfolded thusly:

Freddie Freeman - Single

Will Smith - Lineout

Max Muncy - Walk

David Peralta - RBI Double

Jason Heyward - 2 RBI Double

Enrique Hernandez - Walk

James Outman - Single

Miguel Rojas - RBI Single

At that point it was 5-4 and the bases were loaded for Mookie Betts. Lugo was obviously leading oil. But, Padres manager Bob Melvin left him in. Maybe the skipper had belief in his starter. Maybe he realized his bullpen has had to cover a lot of innings over the weekend and with a bullpen day scheduled for Tuesday in Seattle he had little choice but to hope Lugo could find a way out of the jam.

Whatever the motivation, the result was disastrous. Betts ripped a grand slam to left-centerfield to put the Dodgers on top 8-5. Melvin pulled Lugo for Steven Wilson, who got them out of the inning but the damage was already done.

Then, for good measure, the Dodgers beat up the Friars relievers a little more. Newly acquired Scott Barlow came on for the 6th inning. He allowed a home run to Hernandez then let the Dodgers bat around AGAIN. This time they scored five runs to take a 13-5 lead that erased any faint hope of a comeback.

The loss drops San Diego three games under .500 again as they take off on a 5-game road trip through Seattle and Arizona. At 55-58 the Friars have 49 games left. They'd have to go 34-15 just to reach the 89 wins they had last year that was barely enough to earn a Wild Card spot. Is it possible? Sure. Is it likely? Absolutely not.

