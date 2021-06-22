Power Surge Continues: Padres Hit 2 Home Runs To Beat LA

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers have played nine games this season, with the Padres winning six of them. The last two wins against Los Angeles have come via the long ball, with the Padres hitting two home runs for the second straight game.

The Padres latest victory against their rivals to the north came Tuesday night at Petco Park as the home team beat the visitors 3-2.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The home runs continued a recent trend. Coming into Tuesday night's game, the Padres had hit 11 home runs in the previous five games of the homestand. The Padres power surge continued early in this game, as Jake Cronenworth took Clayton Kershaw over the wall in right field for a 2-0 lead. It marked the second straight game that Cronenworth has hit a ball out of Petco Park.

Ha-Seong Kim added a pinch-hit homer in the 5th inning to give the Padres a 3-0 lead.

Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell threw 5 shutout innings with 5 strikeouts, including a strike out of Albert Pujols with 2 on and 2 out in the 5th.

The Padres and Dodgers conclude their 3-game series Wednesday night at Petco Park, a San Diego win would give them a series sweep.